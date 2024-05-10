Amit Shah Hits Out at Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali Issue

Kolkata (West Bengal): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of remaining silent on the Sandeshkhali issue.

Sexual abuse allegations have surfaced against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. "BJP will not spare single culprit and will hang them upside down," Shah said in a stern voice.

"Mamata (Banerjee) should be ashamed. She is a woman Chief Minister, but during her tenure women were persecuted on the basis of religious identity in Sandeshkhali," Shah said addressing an election rally in Nadia.

"Mamata has finished Bengal in 10 years. Infiltration in Bengal should stop. Incidents like Sandeshkhali should stop. But in Sandeshkhali, women were tortured based on the religious identity. Mamata should be ashamed of this. But remember that the CBI is investigating the Sandeshkhali incident. The culprits will be hanged upside down," Shah reiterated.

Not only that, according to Shah, Mamata Banerjee's government tops the list in the country in terms of corruption.

"There was corruption in during Mamata's time. Rs 50 crore were recovered from Mamata's minister's house. But I assure you, those who committed corruption will not be spared. From ration to municipal employment, teachers and coal, corruption has taken place. On the question of corruption Mamata's government tops the list in the country," he claimed.

Amit Shah also made a mention of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and took a dig at Opposition.

"Ram temple should have been built years ago. Congress, Trinamool (Congress) and Communists did not allow the temple to be built. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ensured that it happened during his second term. He laid the foundation and also ensured that the temple was constructed," Shah said.

"(PM) Modi has done a lot for the poor in 10 years including 10 crore gas connections and 14 crore got water at home," the senior BJP leader said.

Shah also didn't spare Mamata Banerjee on the topic of CAA. The former BJP president said, "Mamata has talked about withdrawing CAA. But I am telling you clearly, no one can stop CAA. Mamata has opposed CAA for vote bank. Every refugee will be given citizenship."