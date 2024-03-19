Four-Term MP Ali Ashraf Fatmi Quits JD(U), Might Join RJD

Patna (Bihar): In a major setback to the JD(U)-led government in Bihar, National General Secretary Ali Ashraf Fatmi, Tuesday announced to quit the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which is slated to be held in seven-phases commencing April 19.

Sources said that Fatmi might join the grand alliance (INDIA bloc) on March 20. He had earlier been an MP from Darbhanga on an RJD ticket.

On Tuesday, Fatmi sent his resignation through a letter to Kumar. He wrote: "I am resigning from the primary membership along with all the posts of Janata Dal United to protect the moral values. Please accept it."

Fatmi had sought a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from Darbhanga or Madhubani. This was not possible while being in JDU because in the seat sharing on Monday, Darbhanga and Madhubani seats went to BJP's account. There is talk that this is the reason for his resignation. Now you can join RJD on Wednesday. However, he has not announced it yet.

Fatmi has been MP from Darbhanga seat four times. In 2009, he was made the Union Minister of State for Education. He did not get the ticket in 2014.

He contested the elections as an independent candidate from Madhubani. In the year 2019, he was dismissed from RJD.

After suspension from RJD, he joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and announced his candidature from Madhubani Lok Sabha seat. However, the next day BSP withdrew his candidature.

Fatmi had joined JDU on 29 July 2019. During his tenure, he had described JDU as the biggest friendly party of minorities. Later, the party made him the national general secretary.

After five years, Fatmi resigned from JDU. However, he has not yet broken his silence on what his next step will be.

Faraz Fatmi, son of Ali Ashraf Fatmi, became MLA from Keoti assembly constituency of Darbhanga from RJD in 2015. Faraz Fatmi contested his first election from Keoti assembly in 2010 at the age of 26.

However, he lost to BJP's Ashok Kumar Yadav by 28 votes. He won from this seat in 2015. In 2020, he also left RJD and joined JDU.