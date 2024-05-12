ETV Bharat / state

Four Including Three Children Killed, Two Injured after Explosion in Scrapyard in Jharkhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

Four persons including three children were killed after an explosion in scrapyard in Jharkhand on Sunday
Relatives of imjured children at the Mediniral Medical College and Hospital in Palamu(ETV Bharat)

Four people were killed following an explosion in a scrapyard in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Two children have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

Palamu (Jharkhand): At least four people, including three children, were killed on Sunday after an explosion occurred during the cutting of scrap in the Raheya Naudiha area of Manatu police station area in Palamu district, a senior police official said.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishma Ramesan said that two others were injured in the explosion, which took place at a scrapyard in the jurisdiction of Manatu police station and they are being treated at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. "Upon receiving information, a police team has reached the spot and we are probing the matter," the senior police official said.

Police said one of the deceased has been identified as Chhotu Khan. They added that the identity of the three deceased was yet to be ascertained and their bodies will be handed over to the kin after post-mortem.

According to the villagers, Chhotu Khan ran a scrap business in the Raheya Naudiha area. "On Sunday, he was collecting scrap and cutting scrap in his shop, when the explosion occurred," the villagers claimed.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the forensic team's investigation would reveal the reason for the explosion. Police said a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this connection.

CHILDREN DIED DUE TO EXPLOSIONPALAMUEXPLOSION IN JUNKJHARKHAND POLICEEXPLOSION IN SCRAPYARD IN JHARKHAND

