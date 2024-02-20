Veteran Congress Leader, Former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma Suffers Minor Heart Attack

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 7 minutes ago

Veteran Congress Leader, Former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma Suffers Minor Heart Attack

He fell ill in the Assembly premises following which he was admitted to the MMI Hospital in Raipur.

Raipur (Chattisgarh): Former Excise Minister and Congress MLA from Konta, Kawasi Lakhma suffered a heart attack and admitted to the MMI Hospital in Raipur. Sources revealed that Lakhma is currently undergoing treatment after being admitted to the hospital.

His health is said to be fine right now, sources claimed. After the Assembly proceedings in Raipur, his health had deteriorated in the premises after which he was hurriedly admitted to the hospital in Raipur. A complete medical checkup was conducted following which it was revealed that Lakhma had suffered a minor heart attack.

Lakhma is currently a Congress MLA from the Konta area of Sukma. He had also won the 2018 Assembly Elections from Konta in Sukma. He also won the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 and became an MLA. Lakhma has always been known for his outspoken style.

Lakhma was the Excise Minister in the Baghel government and held the post of Excise Minister back then. Along with this, he also handled the charge of Industry Minister. He was one of the ministers close to Bhupesh Baghel, sources said.

Read More:

  1. Conspiracy By Congress To Divide Tribals: BJP’s On Lakhma’s "Tribals Not Hindus" Remark
  2. Chhattisgarh Minister Dares Dhirendra Shastri To Prove Allegations Of Conversions

TAGGED:

CongressCongress LeaderCongressHeart Attack

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.