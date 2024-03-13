Former Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar announces resignation from Assembly

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Legislative Assembly.

Khattar, who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass, had resigned as Haryana Chief Minister. He had submitted his resignation to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The Haryana Governor had accepted Khattar's resignation.

At a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here, Nayab Singh Saini was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana on Tuesday evening.

Khattar was born on May 5, 1954 in Nindana village of Rohtak district. After being elected from the Karnal Assembly constituency in the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, he became the first Chief Minister of Haryana belonging to saffron party. He became Haryana Chief Minister for a second time after the party was once again formed the government in the state with the support of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Khattar joined the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) as a permanent member in 1977 and rendered 17 years of active and dedicated service to the organisation before he was made a member of the BJP in 1994.

For the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, Manohar Lal was appointed Chairman of the Election Campaign Committee, Haryana, resulted in thumping success of the party. It is likely that Khattar may be fielded by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is likely that Khattar will be fielded from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.