Former Faculty of Kalakshetra Arrested for Sexual Assault of Ex-Students

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Sheehjith Krishna, former teaching faculty of Kalakshetra Foundation was arrested on the charges of committing sexual offences, based on complaints filed by two female students.

Chennai: A 51-year-old former faculty member of city-based Kalakshetra Foundation has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two ex-students, police said. The arrested was identified as Sheehjith Krishna.

Based on the directions of the Madras High Court, a preliminary enquiry was conducted on the complaint of two women that Krishna sexually assaulted them when they were students of Kalakshetra during the period 1995-2007, an official release on Tuesday said.

A case was registered against Krishna at the Neelankarai All-Women Police Station and a team led by an inspector arrested him. The accused was later remanded to judicial custody.

