Firing outside Salman Khan's Residence: Political Leaders React to Shooting Incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Two unidentified individuals opened fire outside Salman Khan's home in Bandra, Mumbai, around 5 AM on Sunday, April 14, police confirmed. Officers on duty reported that three shots were fired. Soon after, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrived at the scene to launch an inquiry.

Photos from outside Salman's home, when two unknown individuals opened fire in the morning, have also gone viral on the internet. Maharashtra politician and NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule has reacted to the firing. Addressing this to be a major blow to the state's law and order, Sule said expressed her disappointment on the firing and termed it as 'shocking'.

"It's extraordinarily unfortunate as the area where Salman Khan lives is a popular area and his family is clearly under pressure... It's a complete failure of the Home Ministry. We live in Pune and look what is happening here, it's a very educated place where people live in peace and harmony, but here also, the crime has gone up. It's not me making the allegations but the data given by the govt of India for Maharashtra," she added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey too commented his views on the incident. He said, "Whether it is Salman Khan or any common man, no one is feeling safe in Mumbai and Maharashtra. You have seen that recently there was a firing in Mumbai and an MLA fired in Dombivali. This morning there was a firing outside Salman Khan's house. What kind of law and order is this? Home minister, chief minister, where are you?... Criminals are roaming around fearlessly. The chief minister and home minister should take cognisance of this incident.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that law and order was in danger in the state. "Where is the Home Minister? He is in election mode 24 hours, sometimes in Delhi, in an election campaign meeting, sometimes sitting in a conspiracy to eliminate his opponent. Who will look after law and order by the BJP?" he added.

As per a media outlet, who spoke to a friend of the Bollywood superstar, Khan is not really bothered about his life and does not care much about the firing. "He is scared for his family because he does not want them to be harmed. Salim uncle (Salman Khan's father) has suggested that they move out to a better place and leave their apartment," the source added.

Regarding the incident, police said that two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra today at around 5 AM. "Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," Mumbai police told the press.

The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence at Galaxy apartments, and a forensic team has also reached the spot, police said. "We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused,” the police added.