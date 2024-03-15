Female Paramedical Student Murdered by Jilted Lover in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah; Main Accused Arrested

Etawah: In a shocking incident, a female paramedical student of Saifai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah was murdered by a jilted lover, who dumped her body on the roadside on Thursday, March 14, police sources said. Police have arrested the main accused and registered a case against three people in this case on the complaint of the slain's mother. Besides, the car used in the murder has also been recovered.

The murder came to light on Thursday after the bloodied body of the woman who was pursuing ANM course at the Saifai Medical College, Etawah was found on the roadside near Sonai river bridge, around 10 km away from the medical college.

A police official said that at around 8 pm on Thursday, Vaidpura police received information about the body of a girl lying on the roadside near the Sonai river bridge. Following the information, SO Samit Kumar reached the spot with the police force. The body was identified to be that of a student, a resident of Kudarkot, Auraiya.

Police investigation has revealed that the woman was killed by her jilted lover, identified as Mahendra, who lives near the slain student's house. The second accused has been identified as Arvind. A police official said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Mahendra killed the student out of unrequited love. The car used in this murder incident has also been recovered. The search for the other two accused is going on.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma said that the body has a deep wound on the neck suggesting that she was killed with a sharp weapon or by shooting. The post-mortem report of the body is awaited even as police investigation is going on, the SSP said. “The nearby CCTV footage is being examined. The condition in which the body was found, it is suspected that the body was brought here and thrown here,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday night, the students of the medical college staged a strong protest to demand justice for the slain student and arrest the culprits. The agitated students created a ruckus in front of the Trauma Center and raised slogans while protesting against the district administration.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that the student had gone to the OPD for duty at around 8 AM in the morning and returned from there at 1 O'clock. An official said that when the student did not come for classes, which start from 2 O'clock, Warden Neelam Shah informed her family.

Meanwhile SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government over the horrific murder. In a post on X, the SP Chief wrote, “"The death of a student under suspicious circumstances at Saifai University is a matter of grave concern. This is yet another distressing instance highlighting the failure of the declared zero-tolerance policy against crime, particularly during the tenure of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. A judicial inquiry into this alleged murder is imperative to unveil the truth about individuals involved in incidents similar to those at BHU and Saifai University. The government should not have the ability to shield them, even if it desires to do so.The BJP government is "neither able to honour the women nor save their lives."