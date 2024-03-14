Ghaziabad Murder: Businessman Stabs Wife, Son with Sharp Weapon; Later Attempts Suicide

Ghaziabad Murder: Businessman Stabs Wife, Son with Sharp Weapon; Later Attempts Suicide

A businessman from the Mahendra Enclave, Amardeep first stabbed his wife and then killed his minor son to death with a sharp weapon. Later he attempted to die by suicide but survived minor injuries.

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old businessman murdered his wife and his 10-year-old son by slitting their throats on Thursday afternoon following which he attempted to die by suicide. The businessman, then attempted to die by suicide but failed. He has been currently admitted to a local hospital.

Police swung into action and rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot.

The businessman, identified as Amardeep, a resident of Mahindra Enclave Colony in the Kavi Nagar Area first killed his wife Sonu and then his son, Vinayak, with a very sharp weapon. Police informed he tried to end his life with the same weapon but survived minor injuries.

When police interrogated him at the hospital, Amardeep confessed to killing his wife and son. The mishap came to light when their neighbours heard a loud cry and were alerted. When they rushed to the spot, they found the mother-son duo lying in a pool of blood. They then called the police and informed them about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Police, Kunwar Dhananjay Singh, said that investigation is underway to find out the exact motif behind the incident. Initial probe has revealed that Amardeep's financial condition was unstable due to which the couple fought regularly.

