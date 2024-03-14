Dalit Teenager's Body Found in Ghazipur, Family Denies Suicide Charges; Alleges Murder after Rape

Dalit Teenager's Body Found in Ghazipur, Family Denies Suicide Charges; Alleges Murder after Rape

Although there were charges of the minor dying by suicide when she was alone at her house, the mother alleged in front of the police officers that a villager had murdered her after raping her.

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Fear and panic spread in UP's Ghazipur area after the dead body of a 14-year-old Dalit girl was found in her house on March 13, Wednesday evening. Her family alleged that a rival villager who had engaged in a squabble with the family two months ago raped the minor and then murdered her.

Police officers rushed to the spot and took cognisance of the case. Despite trying to convince the mother that it could be a case of suicide, she denied charges and claimed that the villager be arrested for the crime as she was sure about him being the miscreant.

Area Officer Barla Sarjana Singh said that the incident took place when the victim was all alone at home as the family including her mother and the relatives had gone to attend a wedding. The girl's father had passed away earlier. The mother also informed that she had heard her daughter talking over the phone, a day prior to her murder.

The victim's family has filed a complaint at the police station and registered a case against the suspected villager. In this regard, Area Officer Barla Sarjana Singh said she was primarily informed about a minor Dalit girl dying by suicide on Wednesday.

However, upon reaching the spot, she came to know about the mother's allegations about the villager raping the minor and murdering her. Upon orders, a police team swung into action and inspected the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem. Investigation is underway and further legal action will be taken as per advancements in the case.

