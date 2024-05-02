Facial Hair Fiasco: 80 Pharma Factory Workers Axed Over Beards and Mustaches in Solan

Solan (Himachal Pradesh): In a recent incident that has sparked controversy and raised questions about workplace policies, around 80 factory workers in Himachal Pradesh's Solan were reportedly terminated from their jobs simply for having beards and moustaches. The issue has ignited a debate over the boundaries between personal grooming choices and employer regulations.

According to sources, the private pharma factory in Solan's industrial area Parwanoo fired around 80 employees, following which they staged a protest. The controversy unfolded at a manufacturing facility where a group of employees were informed that their facial hair violated company policy.

Despite objections and attempts to negotiate with management, the workers were ultimately dismissed from their positions. According to sources, the company initially said that it would rehire the employees once they trimmed their facial hair, but later refused.

Sources said that even last Tuesday, the employees were stopped from entering the factory for having facial hair following which they made a written complaint to the Labour Commissioner, District Commissioner Solan and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Parwanoo Labor Inspector Lalit Thakur also visited the factory and heard both sides.

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma also took cognizance of the matter and ordered an investigation into this. He said, "An incident has come to light where a factory in Solan's Parwanoo fired around 80 workers for having facial hair. An investigation has been ordered and more information is being collected in this matter. We are also investigating as to why such a step was taken by the factory."