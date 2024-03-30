Easter Is Symbol of Love and Compassion: President Murmu

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

President Droupadi Murmu said Easter marks the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection and is a symbol of love and compassion.

President Droupadi Murmu said Easter marks the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection and is a symbol of love and compassion. Easter gives the message that truth is eternal and shows us the path of sacrifice and forgiveness.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Easter and asked all to spread love, harmony in the society and contribute towards development of the nation.

"This festival marks the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection and is a symbol of love and compassion. Easter gives the message that truth is eternal and shows us the path of sacrifice and forgiveness. The teachings of Jesus Christ guide us on the path of peace and harmony," she said in her message on the eve of Easter.

"Let us spread love and harmony in our society by adopting the values of Jesus Christ and contribute to the development of our nation, she said. President Murmu extended greetings and good wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christian brothers and sisters, on Easter, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.