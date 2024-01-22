Loading...

Devotee suffers heart attack at 'Pran Pratishtha' event, IAF's mobile hospital saves him

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Devotee suffers heart attack at 'Pran Pratishtha' event

On the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, a devotee suffered from a heart attack. In an immediate medical invention, the IAF's mobile hospital saved the sufferer, who has been identified as Ramkrishna Srivastava.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): In a timely medical intervention, a mobile hospital of the IAF's rapid response team saved a devotee who suffered a heart attack while attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram temple here on Monday.

After Ramkrishna Srivastava (65) collapsed inside the temple complex, a team of BHISHM Cube led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta evacuated him within a minute of the incident and provided on-site treatment, capitalising on the critical golden hour -- the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event which is crucial for successful emergency treatment, a statement said.

Upon initial assessment, it was found that Srivastava's blood pressure level had shot up to dangerously high level of 210/170 mm Hg, it added. The rapid response team provided him preliminary treatment at the site. Once the patient's condition stabilised, he was taken to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised care, according to the statement.

Two Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals under the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management project were deployed in Ayodhya to bolster medical readiness and response capabilities for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, according to a statement of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued on Sunday.

These mobile hospitals are equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, the statement added.

Read More

  1. As pran pratistha euphoria sets in, Indian diaspora soaks in Ram Bhakti
  2. 'Chief Yajman' PM Modi completes Pran Pratishtha as millions celebrate Lord Ram's homecoming

TAGGED:

Devotee suffers heart attackIAF mobile hospital saves devoteePran PratishthaAyodhyaRamkrishna Srivastava

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.