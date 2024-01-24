"Demand fulfilled ": Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Karpoori Thakur's Bharat Ratna

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav expressed his happiness over the centre's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Bihar Chief Minister and social justice icon Karpoori Thakur and claimed that his party has been demanding this for a long time.

"We have been demanding this for a long time. We are really happy that our former CM has been awarded with Bharat Ratna. Its impact will also be seen politically. Govt of India was forced to take this decision after we conducted the caste census...Whether this decision was taken right before Lok Sabha elections or not is not important, what is important is that our demand has been fulfilled..." said Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the center's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Bihar Chief Minister and social justice icon Karpoori Thakur. "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tweet posted on X on Tuesday, highlighted that Karpoori Thakur was committed to uplifting the downtrodden. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalised and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that Karpoori Thakur served as an inspiration to attain the goal of social justice. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society. While welcoming the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the centre for not releasing the Social and Economic Caste Census and said that the country now needs real justice, not symbolic politics.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the BJP and said, "Even though it reflects the Modi government's desperation and hypocrisy, the Indian National Congress welcomes the award of the Bharat Ratna posthumously to the champion of social justice, Jannayak Karpoori Thakurji."

Ramesh also slammed the Centre for not releasing the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011. Bhagidari Nyay is one of the five pillars of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It will need a nationwide caste census as a starting point. Rahul Gandhi has been consistently advocating this but the Modi government has all along refused to release the results of the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011 and also refused to commit itself to conducting an updated nationwide caste census, which will be the most appropriate tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakurji.

"This prestigious award is a tribute to Karpoori Thakur's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for social justice. Known affectionately as 'Jan Nayak' (People's Leader), Thakur's simplicity in his conduct was highly inspiring and his contribution to Indian politics has been monumental.

The former Bihar CM was born on January 24, 1924, and passed away on February 17, 1988. Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country. Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979. Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation.