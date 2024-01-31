Delhi witnessed its coldest January in 13 years: IMD

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi NCR witnessed light showers on Wednesday afternoon, indicating the return of a biting cold. Over the past few weeks, thick fog has engulfed the skies of the national capital, causing disruptions in the air and train operations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), January has been the coldest in the last 13 years, with the average maximum temperature hovering around 17.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature hovered around 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in the past 13 years.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital until February 2, warning of dense fog. Thursday is expected to bring a generally cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog, and very light rain.

"We are expecting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountain regions (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand) due to the western disturbance. The effect of this disturbance will be seen in plain areas like Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. We have issued an Orange alert for today. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Punjab and Haryana today. Light rain is expected in Delhi NCR, and thunderstorms and lightning are also expected today. A thick layer of fog is expected on February 2... A Yellow alert has been issued in Delhi NCR,” said IMD scientist Dr Kuldeep Srivastava.

As per the weather body, the national capital is expected to experience light rain on both January 31 and February 1 due to the approach of a second western disturbance to the plains.

Furthermore, from January 31 to February 2, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 370 at 8 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (With agency inputs)