Delhi HC Rejects Plea to Ban PM Modi from Contesting Polls for 6 Yrs

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

The Delhi High Court stated it cannot ask EC to ban PM Modi from contesting polls for six years on the basis of a complaint. Lawyer Anand S Jondhale had filed a petition seeking PM Modi's disqualification for MCC violation.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years.

The bench headed by Justice Sachin Dutta dismissed the plea saying the petitioner is assuming that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been violated but the court cannot give instructions to the Election Commission (EC) merely on a complaint.

During the hearing, the EC said the complaint of the petitioner is under examination.

The petition, filed by lawyer Anand S Jondhale, has demanded a six-year ban on PM Modi from participating in the elections. He has accused the prime minister of violating MCC while seeking votes in the name of Hindu and Sikh gurus and their places of worship in Uttar Pradesh on April 9.

He accused PM Modi of making remarks on alleged appeasement of Muslims by Opposition parties. Using religion in elections is a clear violation of the Representation of the People Act, he complained.

Seeking PM Modi's disqualification, the petition stated that his statements can create obstacles in conducting free and fair elections as well as incite hatred towards a particular community. The petitioner further urged court to direct EC to take cognizance of PM Modi's speech and initiate action against him.

