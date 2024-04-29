SC Seeks ED's Response on Ex-Jharkhand CM Soren's Interim Bail Plea

By Sumit Saxena

SC Seeks ED's Response on Ex-Jharkhand CM Soren's Interim Bail Plea

The money laundering probe against ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren pertains to an 8.86-acre plot of land in Ranchi that the Enforcement Directorate has alleged was illegally acquired by him. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police in land 'scam' cases against several people, including state government officials.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren seeking interim bail in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the ED and sought its response by May 6. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren, submitted before the bench that his client seeks interim bail and the offence is under sections 467, 471, and 420 and added “I am not involved anywhere”. Justice Khanna said it is not about involvement “but if proceeds of crimes are there…”. Sibal questioned the allegations. Justice Khanna said, “in the complaint, there is a plot of 8.5 acres, they like to collate it….”.

Sibal, in a lighter vein seeking an early hearing in the matter, said the court also has the pressure. Justice Khanna smiled and said it is not a question of being pressurized. Sibal said pressurized by the work judges’ do. Justice Khanna, with a smile, said "correct". The bench scheduled the matter for hearing in the week commencing May 6, 2024 and, in the meanwhile, the high court may pronounce the judgment which was reserved on February 28, 2024. Soren had moved the high court challenging his arrest and the order was reserved on February 28

Soren has filed a special leave petition citing the delay by the Jharkhand High Court in pronouncing the verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the ED. Soren was arrested on January 31 shortly after he resigned as the chief minister. The state transport minister Champai Soren was named his successor.

The probe against Soren is in relation to an 8.86-acre plot of land in Ranchi that the ED has alleged was illegally acquired by him. The money laundering investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police in land "scam" cases against several people, including state government officials.

