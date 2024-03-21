Delhi Cop Manhandled by Family of Man Accused of Molestation

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

A policeman in the Budh Nagar neighborhood of Delhi was subjected to alleged abuse when he sought to arrest a guy in relation to a molestation report.

New Delhi: A policeman was allegedly manhandled when he went to detain a man in connection with a molestation complaint in the Budh Nagar area here, officials said on Thursday. A purported video of the incident that has surfaced online showed the accused's family members manhandling a policeman.

The incident took place when the cop went to accused Kapil's house to detain him on Wednesday night following a molestation complaint against him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said. Kapil had allegedly thrown a water-filled balloon at a woman on Wednesday evening. When she objected, he misbehaved with her after which she approached the police, Meena said.

When the policeman reached the spot to apprehend the accused, his family members confronted him, the DCP said. "The suspect was forcibly taken away by his family members. We are investigating the matter and a manhunt has been launched to nab him," he added.

