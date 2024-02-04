Delhi CM Responds to LG's Letter; Asks to Replace Health, Finance Secys

New Delhi: Responding to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena's letter stating "pathetic condition" of hospitals in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged to replace the finance secretary and health secretary immediately as they are not following the the health minister's orders.

In the letter dated February 3, the Lieutenant Governor had raised questions on the shortage of staff in hospitals and termed the infrastructure of health facilities as inadequate. He stressed on improving the condition of hospitals along with addressing the problems faced by patients due to lack of essential facilities. Saxena had also mentioned about the remarks made by the Delhi High Court on the poor condition in the government hospitals in Delhi.

Kejriwal has responded to the LG's letter saying an answer has been sought from the health minister. "I have asked for a report from the health minister. I have already written for a replacement of health secretary Deepak Kumar who is not only inefficient but also does not obey the orders of the health minister. How can an elected government work if the senior bureaucrats don't follow their minister's orders?" he asked.

The CM also pointed out that finance secretary Ashish Verma has allegedly stopped payments for doctors' salaries, schemes like 'Farishte Yojana', medicine bills, many health schemes and others thereby leaving the health department paralysed.

In his letter, Kejriwal categorically mentioned that the finance secretary and the health secretary do not follow the orders of the health minister resulting which, the health system of Delhi is deteriorating. "For the welfare of the people of Delhi, these two officers should be removed as soon as possible and some other officers should be posted in their place," he further wrote.