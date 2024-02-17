Delhi CM Kejriwal Wins Floor Test With Voice Vote; Claims to Wipe Out BJP by 2029

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government easily passed the confidence motion with 54 votes in favor of the ruling government, while a single BJP MLA opposed the motion here on Saturday.

Delhi Assembly passed a confidence motion through a voice vote in which 54 of 62 AAP MLAs were present during voting. CM Kejriwal said that no AAP MLAs have been defeated.

During a discussion on the motion of confidence he moved in the Budget session of the assembly, Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party is the biggest challenger to the BJP and that is why it is under attack from all sides.

Speaking on the motion of confidence, Kejriwal asserted that even if the BJP wins this year's Lok Sabha polls, the AAP will "liberate" the country from the saffron party in the 2029 elections. The AAP convenor, said his government has a majority in the House but it needed to bring the motion of confidence because the BJP was trying to poach party MLAs and topple his government.

The House later passed the motion of confidence through a voice vote, with 54 of the AAP's 62 MLAs present during the voting. Kejriwal also asserted that no AAP MLA had defected. Two MLAs are in jail, some are unwell and some others are out of station, he said. He said several MLAs explained how they were contacted and offered money to switch sides, allegedly by "BJP people".

The Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP, through control over the Services department and the bureaucracy, was obstructing the work of his government. "They claim to be Ram bhakt but they stopped medicines for the poor people in our hospitals. Did Lord Ram ask for stopping medicines for the poor people?" he said.