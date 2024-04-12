Pune Teacher Accused of Thrashing, Kicking Class 9 Student; Video Goes Viral

Pune: Parents of a class 9 student has lodged a police complaint against a teacher for allegedly thrashing and kicking their son in school in Pune.

A video of the assault that was captured by the other students went viral on social media. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the teacher.

The incident took place on March 7 at a Marathi-medium school in Peth in Pune. The reason for the alleged assault has not been revealed yet. However, the boy's father filed a complaint against the teacher in Vishram Bagh police station.

The boy's father has demanded stern action against the accused teacher. In his complaint, the boy's father told that the mathematics teacher was on leave on that day and a female teacher had come for substitution. All the students were talking to each other when the teacher entered the classroom.

"After which, the students dispersed and the teacher allegedly started thrashing the victim. She kicked and punched him without asking any questions and hit his hands. Then she allegedly pushed the boy's face into the dustbin. She even told my son he could complain against her to whoever he wants," the complainant said.

"My son did not tell that he was beaten up fearing the teacher would give him poor marks in his annual exam. Meanwhile, a video of my son getting beaten up went viral. Our neighbour showed me the video. When I asked my son about it, he narrated the entire episode. After which, I lodged a complaint at Vishram Bagh police station on April 8." he added.

The boy's mother demanded that stern action should be taken against the teacher. "The student who captured the assault on his mobile phone should be applauded. Earlier, students of class 10 were also beaten up in the same manner," she alleged.

Parents have demanded that the teacher should be dismissed immediately.