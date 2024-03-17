Constable Killed, Gangster Injured While Conducting Raid in Punjab

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): A constable was shot dead on Sunday when a police team came under attack while conducting a raid in a village here to nab a gangster involved in harbouring illegal weapons, official sources said. The incident took place at Mansoorpur village in the Mukerian Police Station area of the district, they said. The deceased has been identified as Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) constable Amritpal Singh.

According to official sources, a CIA team was in the village to raid the residence of gangster Rana Masoopuria. As the team entered the house, the accused opened fire and constable Amritpal Singh died in the incident. Sources further stated that the accused was injured in the retaliatory firing, however, he managed to flee the scene. Amritpal Singh was admitted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The area has been sealed and the police recovered around 10 spent shells from the incident site.

According to the police, several cases have been registered against the gangster. Official sources said that efforts are underway to nab the accused gangster and raids are being conducted on locations suspected to be his hideouts.

