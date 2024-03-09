Police Constable on Mahashivratri Duty Stabbed to Death in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Sources said that Constable Niranjan Singh posted at the Swaroopganj police station was deployed on Mahashivratri duty at Sartaneshwar Mahadev temple of the village when a quarrel between rival parties broke out during the fair. As Singh tried to pacify the rival parties, assailants stabbed him with a knife leading to his death.

Sirohi: In a shocking incident, a police constable was stabbed to death by unknown assailants while being on duty for Nahashivratri in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Friday March 8, police said.

The incident took place at Lotana village under Swaroopganj police station districts of the district where the police constable was killed by some unknown assailants by stabbing him with a knife. The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Singh, a resident of Gotan in Nagaur district.

Divulging further details about the incident, CO Pindwara Jethu Singh said that Constable Singh, posted at Swaroopganj police station in Sirohi district, was performing duty in the fair of Mahashivratri festival organized at Sartaneshwar Mahadev temple of the village.

“Late at night two groups of tribals were fighting among themselves. Constable Niranjan Singh was trying to pacify both the parties. Meanwhile, some miscreants attacked the constable with a knife and killed him,” CO Pindwara Jethu Singh said.

As soon as the information about the murder of the constable was received, SP Anil Kumar, Pindwara DYSP Jethusingh Karnot, Pindwara CI Hamirsingh Bhati, Rohida Police Station Officer Jitendra Singh Deora and Swaroopganj police station reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The body was taken into custody while further investigation into the case is going on.

Sirohi SP Anil Kumar also reached Swaroopganj Hospital and took information about the incident. After the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in Lotana village. The accused are being searched by multiple police teams set up to arrest the culprits.

Some accused have also been named in this case, who have been taken into custody and are being strictly interrogated by the police. Meanwhile, the shocking murder of the constable has caused a wave of mourning in the police department even as it has left the bereaved family in shock and disbelief.

