Doppelganger Cops at Maharashtra Police Station Leave Visitors Baffled

Kolhapur: Reminiscent of the Bollywood films of the yore, two doppelganger cops posted at the same police station have left the locals baffled in Maharashtra's Kolhapur with their name plates the only means of their identification.

Police Constable Suhas Patil and Pandharinath Samant are almost identical twins with the same face features, same height with both of them wearing khaki thereby giving a tough time for the visitors at the Laxmipuri Police Station where they are posted.

Suhas Sarjerao Patil (Bakkal No. 717) and Pandharinath Ishram Samant (Bakkal No. 256 ) are both police station in-charges. Since both of them look alike, visitors at the police station have to double check with the name plates on their uniforms.

Talking about his experience about dealing with the doppelganger cops, Sandeep Gurav, a Social Worker from Kolhapur said that while doing social work he often used to visit the Laxmipuri police station.

“In the last two years, Suhas Patil and Pandharinath Samant have been so similar that it is often difficult to realize who you are dealing with. Coincidentally, it has happened many times in the past two years that if I met Suhas Patil one day, Pandharinath Samant would come forward the next day and I would ask him about the work," Sandeep recalled.

Suhas Patil, one of the two doppelganger cops while reacting on his resemblance with Samant said that he has been working in Kolhapur Police Force for the last 22 years adding he has been posted at the Laxmipuri Police Station for the last two years.

“My colleague Pandharinath Samant and I often fooled many people because we looked alike," Patil jokes.

As for the other doppelganger Samant, he said that he and Suhas Patil have a lot of similarities in looks. “Many visitors often mistake him for me and call him by a name as if he is their friend. But there is no problem with this, often senior officials are also confused by our appearance," said Pandharinath Samant.