Doppelganger Cops at Maharashtra Police Station Leave Visitors Baffled

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Doppelganger Cops at Maharashtra Police Station Leave Visitors Baffled

Police Constable Suhas Patil and Pandharinath Saman posted at the Laxmipuri Police Station in Maharashtra's Kolhapur are like identical twins with the same face features, height and uniform giving tough time to the visitors and even officers who often confuse one cop for the other.

Kolhapur: Reminiscent of the Bollywood films of the yore, two doppelganger cops posted at the same police station have left the locals baffled in Maharashtra's Kolhapur with their name plates the only means of their identification.

Police Constable Suhas Patil and Pandharinath Samant are almost identical twins with the same face features, same height with both of them wearing khaki thereby giving a tough time for the visitors at the Laxmipuri Police Station where they are posted.

Suhas Sarjerao Patil (Bakkal No. 717) and Pandharinath Ishram Samant (Bakkal No. 256 ) are both police station in-charges. Since both of them look alike, visitors at the police station have to double check with the name plates on their uniforms.

Talking about his experience about dealing with the doppelganger cops, Sandeep Gurav, a Social Worker from Kolhapur said that while doing social work he often used to visit the Laxmipuri police station.

“In the last two years, Suhas Patil and Pandharinath Samant have been so similar that it is often difficult to realize who you are dealing with. Coincidentally, it has happened many times in the past two years that if I met Suhas Patil one day, Pandharinath Samant would come forward the next day and I would ask him about the work," Sandeep recalled.

Suhas Patil, one of the two doppelganger cops while reacting on his resemblance with Samant said that he has been working in Kolhapur Police Force for the last 22 years adding he has been posted at the Laxmipuri Police Station for the last two years.

“My colleague Pandharinath Samant and I often fooled many people because we looked alike," Patil jokes.

As for the other doppelganger Samant, he said that he and Suhas Patil have a lot of similarities in looks. “Many visitors often mistake him for me and call him by a name as if he is their friend. But there is no problem with this, often senior officials are also confused by our appearance," said Pandharinath Samant.

  1. Read more: 'Salman Khan' reviews Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, watch video
  2. Mira Rajput's doppelganger leaves internet stunned
  3. Deepika Padukone's lookalike goes viral, netizens say 'Ranveer will also get confused'

TAGGED:

Doppelganger cops KolhapurMaharashtra doppelganger cops

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.