Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Cast His Vote From Thiruvananthapuram

Congress MP and candidate from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor on Friday cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. He is up against BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar.

Voting for all 20 Parliamentary Seats in Kerala is underway in phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election on Friday. Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency.

After voting, Tharoor said this election was "about far greater than my own future". Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said, "It is about India's future. It is about changing the government in Delhi. We are here to restore democracy, restore faith in diversity and restore India's pluralism. The Left also claims they are also critical of BJP but they they've never said a word against BJP."

On March 16, the three-time Parliamentarian released a 68-page booklet detailing his contributions to the constituency. Tharoor reasoned that he was being subjected to baseless allegations whenever he contested.

This time it is charged that he has not done anything for the constituency for the last 15 years.

Voting in Kerala for all 20 Parliamentary seats in over 25,000 booths began at 7 am on Friday. As many as 194 candidates are in the fray, including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This year, the Lok Sabha Election is taking place in seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

