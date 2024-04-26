Kerala LS Polling 2024 Live | 'People Will Give Us 3rd Term For Corruption-free Governance'

9.06 AM -Anil Antony Cast His Vote In Thiruvananthapuram-

BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anil Antony cast his vote at a polling booth in Thiruvananthapuram. Son of Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony, Anil Antony, seeking his Parliament debut, hogged the limelight after he joined the saffron party. He is taking on incumbent Anto Antony who is a three time MP, on the latter's home turf. Anto is seeking his return to the Parliament on a fourth straight victory. The LDF has pitted senior CPI-M leader and former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. It is pertinent to note that Isaac was not offered a party ticket in the 2021 Assembly Polls.

8.44 AM -People Will Give Us Third Term, Says Muraleedharan-

Union Minister V Muraleedharan who is contesting from Attingal in a BJP ticket said that his party was seeking continuation of the corruption-free good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is an election which decides the future of our country. People have decided to give a continuation to the corruption-free good governance of PM Narendra Modi." The Minister said that he was sure that the voters of Attingal will be aligned with the country's mood. He claimed that the Central Government has doled out benefits in multitudes to Kerala more than what it used to receive till 2014 and people will "remember" that. He said that it'll be an opportunity for Kerala to vote against the misrule of the last 8 year misrule of the Kerala government. "I'm sure they will utilise it for that. This will be a new history that will be made in Kerala."

8.24 AM -UDF Will Sweep All 20 Seats, Says Venugopal-

Congress candidate from Alappuzha constituency KC Venugopal is confident of winning the seat and a clean sweep for the UDF in Kerala. "I am confident that the people of Alleppey will stand with me. After phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister is panicking. I thank the PM for bringing the Congress manifesto into the public domain in a big way. In Kerala, UDF will sweep all 20 seats. People of Wayanad and Kerala will show that they are with Rahul Gandhi."

8.13 AM -Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Cast His Vote In Kannur-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with family members arrived at a polling station in his native Kannur district and cast his vote. Vijayan on Thursday said the Constitution of India was at stake, with its core values including secularism and federalism, being at threat. Perhaps it is the last opportunity for voters to stop the country from backsliding into a Hindu majoritarian and anti-minority electoral autocracy, Vijayan said, adding that another consecutive term for the BJP would have adverse consequences on the country’s secular and federal fabric.

7.49 AM - 'Your vote will decide whether next government': Rahul

Wayanad candidate and incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi said the elections will decide whether it will be a government of few billionaires or that of the 140 crore Indians. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "My dear countrymen! Today is the second phase of this historic election which is going to decide the fate of the country. Your vote will decide whether the next government will be of 'a few billionaires' or of '140 crore Indians'. Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to step out of their homes today and become a 'soldier of the Constitution' and vote to protect democracy."

7.29 AM - We Will Win All 20, Says Congress -

Exuding confidence of a sweep, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the party was able to get 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala in the 2019 General Election. Alappuzha seat, we lost by a margin of few votes. This time. Our general secretary KC Venugopal is contesting from there. He will win with a wonderful margin. There is a trend. A silent trend across the nation. I hope the Congress-led INDIA front will (make a) come back. There is a trend against the state government as well. There is anti-incumbency. We have fielded good candidates. They are doing well. So, our assessment is that we will get 20 out of 20. Kerala is a secular state. You know, the Prime Minister made certain remarks which is a clear case of hate speech and the people of Kerala will not accept it and will vote against the communal government.

7.15 AM - Suresh Gopi Cast His vote -

BJP candidate for Thrissur Suresh Gopi cast his vote at a polling station in Thrissur. The actor-politician candidate's campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the importance the NDA has attached to this constituency. Suresh Gopi gave the Party its best performance from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, where he polled 2,93,822 votes, which accounted for 28.19% vote share, the highest in the state in any constituency for the party.

7 AM

Polling begins in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala where a total of194 contestants are vying for voters' support, after over a month-long fierce campaign by the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, Congress-headed UDF, and the BJP-led NDA. The Election Commission said there are over 2.75 crore voters in Kerala. VD Satheesan, Kerala Leader of Opposition lines up among voters to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha polls, at a polling booth in North Paravoor under Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency.

6.30 AM -BJP Candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar Goes To Church-

BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Vettukad Church in constituency as all 20 seats in Kerala will go to polls today. He is taking on Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor. Speaking to ANI, the Minister claimed that there was not much of a progress for the past 15-20 years in the constituency. "Many people are suffering from many problems that have not been solved...I request all of you to come out and vote today. This is an important day, not just for democracy, but for the future of Thiruvananthapuram and the future of your own families and children. It is something that we all must take seriously. Voting is a fundamental duty of every citizen and I hope everybody comes out and votes for change."

6 AM -Polling Officials Gear Up For Polls-

Polling officials in all 13,272 polling centres have conducted the mock polls and are ready to usher in the voters of Kerala for exercising their democratic right. The Mock polls were held from 5.30 AM onwards in the presence of agents and candidates. The same has been tallied and kept aside for verification as mandated by the Election Commission.

5.30 AM -NRIs Fly Home To Vote-

Most of the Non-Resident Keralites have returned to the state to vote. Many of them were flown into the country through 'vote flights' from Saudi Arabia and other countries, arranged by voluntary organisations. While some arrived here for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the others were arriving in a sparse manner with arrivals getting crowded by thousands in the past few days. Officials from Kerala, which has the highest number of NRI voters, say over 90 per cent of the Keralites have arrived to participate in the festival of democracy.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said 63,100 bottles of ink are used to prevent fraudulent voting and ensure flawless and transparent elections. This time there are 2,77,49,159 voters in the state out of which more than five lakh are first-time voters.

Kottayam constituency boasts the highest number of candidates at 14, while Alathur has the fewest at five. Other notable figures are: 13 candidates in Kozhikode and 12 each in Kollam and Kannur. Of the total 194 candidates, 169 are men and 25 are women. The Vadakara constituency stands out with the highest number of female candidates, at four.

The 20 Parliamentary Seats Going to Polls include Alappuzha, Alathur (SC), Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode Malappuram, Mavelikkara (SC), Palakkad, Pathanamthitta Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara, and Wayanad.

Security Scenario

The Election Commission said steps have been taken to ensure safe and peaceful polling by deploying 66,303 security personnel. Kerala Police and Central forces are providing tight security for the polling in a total of 25,231 booths arranged at 13,272 places. Police deployment has been made throughout the state as per the instructions of the Central Election Commission. When the polling for 20 constituencies in the state begins at 7 am on Friday, more than five lakh first-time voters will go to the polling booth.

Who are in the fray

Among the prominent contestants in the fray in Kerala are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram), Shashi Tharoor of the Congress (Thiruvananthapuram), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), and CPI's Annie Raja (Wayanad).

Diverse issues ranging from the implementation of the CAA, the alleged existence of 'love jihad', controversies surrounding 'The Kerala Story' movie, the Manipur violence, Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad, as well as alleged appeasement of minorities by various political parties, dominated the high-decibel public campaigns. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the UDF won 19 of the 20 seats, while the LDF had to settle for just a single seat.