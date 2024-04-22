Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: 88 Seats To Go to Polls This Friday

Hyderabad: The second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election will take place on April 26 with 88 parliamentary constituencies going to polls in as many as 13 states as against 89 seats as per the initial schedule.

Election in Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh was moved to May 7 (third phase) by Election Commission following the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate, Ashok Bhalavi on April 9.

In the second phase, voting will taken place in five constituencies in Assam, five in Bihar, three in Chhattisgarh, 14 in Karnataka, all 20 in Kerala, six in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Maharashtra, one in Manipur, 13 Rajasthan, one in Tripura, eight in Uttar Pradesh, three in West Bengal and one in Jammu & Kashmir.

Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Here is the list of constituencies going to polls in Phase II

Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Phase 2 - Key constituencies

Key constituencies going to polls in phase 2 include Kishanganj in Bihar; Silchar in Assam; Kanker in Chhattisgarh; Bangalore Central and Bangalore South in Karnataka; Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala; Damoh and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh; Akola, Amravati in Maharashtra; Outer Manipur in Manipur; Barmer, Kota, Jalore, Ajmer in Rajasthan; Mathura and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh; Darjeeling and Balurghat in West Bengal, and Jammu in J&K.

Lok Sabha Electon Phase 2 - Key Candidates

Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad)

Among the big names contesting in phase 2 is former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who would be trying his luck from Wayanad in Kerala, hope to win it the second time. Gandhi faces BJP's state president K Surendran, while the ruling Left has put forward Annie Raja as contender for the seat.

Rahul Gandhi had shifted to Wayanad in 2019 elections after he lost Amethi in Uttar PRdesh to Union Minister Smriti Irani by a significant margin of 55,120 votes. In Wayanad, Gandhi secured 706,367 votes against CPI’s PP Suneer.

Hema Malini (Mathura)

Renowned actress and politician Hema Malini is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura constituency, a seat she has been wining since 2014 on a BJP ticket. This time she is against Congress candidate and state president of the Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh Mukesh Dhangar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Hema Malini polled 5,30,000 votes, triumphing over her closest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) by a massive margin of over 2,93,000 votes.

Arun Govil (Meerut)

TV Arun Govil, best known for his portrayal of Ram in Ramayana Serila, has been fielded from Meerut Lok Sabha constituency. Govil is pitted against BSP's Devvrat Kumar Tyagi and SP's Sunita Verma. In 2019, BJP's Rajendra Agarwal had won the seat against BSP's Haji Mohammad Yakub by more than 5.86 lakh votes.

The other key candidates include Congress' Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Rajnandgaon), Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Kota), Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar (Akola), and BJP's Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar (Balurghat) among others

Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Phase 1 numbers

Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections saw around 65 percent turnout in 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union Territories. Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The last phase will be held on June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.