Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar Casts Vote in Hometown in Bihar; Turns Emotional

Begusarai: As the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar went to polls in the fourth phase of voting on Monday, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who had contested from the seat against sitting BJP MP Giriraj Singh in 2019, turned emotional during his visit to his hometown to cast his vote.

Kumar, who is the Congress candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat visited Begusarai, to cast his vote for the seat, which went to polls in the fourth phase of the voting today. Kumar cast his vote at booth number 228 Maksakadpur. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that elections are the biggest festival for democracy, hence everyone should exercise their franchise.

Kumar became emotional on his visit to the place where he studied in school as a child. "For me, this is a place with emotional and political value. My childhood has been spent at this place. I have studied in this school. I have many memories from here," Kanhaiya Kumar said.

“If you believe in democracy then as a voter it is your first responsibility to vote. Iit is a matter of great happiness for me that I get a chance to come home on this occasion, even if only to cast my vote,” he added.

Over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Bihar for the last two days, Kanhaiya Kumar targeted the PM saying, ''Did PM Modi come to see the people during the time of Corona? There are elections now so he is coming to Bihar. What did Bihar get from his roadshow? It did not get special status? Has Rs 15 lakh reached everyone's account? This road show has no meaning”.

It is noteworthy that Kanhaiya Kumar had joined CPI before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also contested the Lok Sabha election from Begusarai seat of his home state Bihar and lost the election to BJP's Giriraj Singh. He joined Congress in 2021. Kumar is contesting against BJP's Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi seat.