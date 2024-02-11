Congress Expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for Six Years Over 'Anti-Party' Statements

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Congress party on Saturday expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam for six years with immediate effect, citing his consistent anti-party statements. The decision was announced by party general secretary Kisii Venugopal following a proposal from Congress State President Ajay Rai, which was sent to the Central Committee.

The decision came after it was learned that Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Peethadhishwar of Kalki Dham, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and extended invitations to both leaders for the foundation-laying ceremony of Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.

In addition, Acharya Pramod thanked PM Modi for accepting his invitation to the foundation stone ceremony this month. Pramod wrote on X, "I had the privilege of inviting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham to be held on February 19. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the honourable prime minister for accepting this."

Replying to his tweet, PM Modi said, “It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you, Acharya Pramod ji, for the invitation.”

Born on January 4, 1965, Acharya Pramod Krishnam was a prominent figure in Congress and had contested twice for the Lok Sabha elections on the party’s ticket. He received party nominations in 2014 from the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat and in 2019 from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Known for his outspoken views on temple construction, particularly the Ram temple, Krishnam's statements often put the party in uncomfortable positions. Despite expectations, he was not included in the Congress Working Committee by Mallikarjun Kharge after the election of the National President. This led to Krishnam openly expressing his disappointment and subsequently distancing himself from the party line. His continuous commentary on the Ram temple consecration and delays in the India alliance further strained his relationship with Congress leaders.