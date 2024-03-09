LS polls: DMK allots 10 seats for Congress in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 44 minutes ago

DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday allotted 10 seats in the state and neighbouring Puducherry to the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday allotted 10 seats in the state and neighbouring Puducherry to the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chennai: Repeating its 2019 seat-sharing formula for principal ally the Congress, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday allotted 10 seats in the state and neighbouring Puducherry to the national party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Dravidian party gave Congress nine seats in Tamil Nadu, besides the lone Puducherry segment.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai finalised the deal, in the presence of AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Ajoy Kumar. Addressing reporters, Venugopal exuded confidence of the DMK-led combine winning all 40 seats in TN and Puducherry and said the 'bonding' between the Congress and the DMK "is intact.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.