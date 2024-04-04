Congress MLA skips ED questioning on medical grounds

Ranchi: Jharkhand's Congress MLA Amba Prasad on Thursday did not turn up for the questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, her father Yogendra Sao said. Sao, a former minister, appeared for questioning at the office of the federal agency in Ranchi in an investigation linked to alleged extortion and land-grabbing cases.

The 36-year-old Prasad, who represents Barkagaon in the Jharkhand assembly, had been asked to depose on April 4 by the ED to record her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said. Prasad has sought time over medical grounds from the agency and will not be able to appear today for questioning," Sao told reporters before entering the ED office.

He was questioned by the ED on Wednesday also. Sao claimed that someone had provided wrong information to the agency regarding him and his family members, due to which they have been summoned for questioning.He said that the ED should probe into all the cases which are registered against him. I have come with the necessary documents in my support of the previous cases. I will hand over them to the agency, he said.

The premises of Prasad, her father and former minister Yogendra Sao and others were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March in connection with the central agency's probe related to alleged extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing.

The ED had said, "Unexplained cash amount of about Rs 35 lakh, digital devices, fake stamps of circle offices, banks, etc. and incriminating documents in the form of handwritten receipts/diaries, etc. seized". Records related to illegal sand mining in Jharkhand were also seized during the raids, the agency said.