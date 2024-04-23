Cong Expels Gorkha Leader Binoy Tamang for 6 Years for Supporting BJP's Darjeeling Candidate

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

Hours after the Gorkha politician backed Raju Bista, the BJP's nominee for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, the Congress on Tuesday suspended Binoy Tamang, the general secretary of its West Bengal branch, for six years for "anti-party activities".

Kolkata: The Congress on Tuesday expelled its West Bengal unit general secretary Binoy Tamang for six years for "anti-party activities", hours after the Gorkha leader extended support to the BJP's Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat candidate Raju Bista.

"Binoy Tamang has been expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities. His expulsion will be effective immediately," Congress leader and former MLA Manoj Chakraborty said. Tamang said his expulsion from the Congress was a "victory for Gorkhas" and he was not much bothered by it.

"It does not really matter... My expulsion from the Congress is a victory for the Gorkhas and a defeat for the grand old party," Tamang told PTI. Earlier in the day, Tamang predicted that the BJP would remain in power at the Centre and urged people of the hills to vote for Bista.

