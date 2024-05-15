ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission Rejects Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Poll Nomination From Varanasi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

Updated : 21 hours ago

Comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination form as an independent candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency was rejected. The Election Commission's website
Screengrab of the ECI website showing Shyam Sunder aka Shyam Rangeela's nomination form's status as 'rejected'(Source: Affidavit.eci.gov.in)

Mimicry artist Shyam Rangeela nomination form as an independent candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat has been rejected. Rangeela had managed to submit his form on Tuesday. He had earlier claimed facing hurdles and had sought help from the Election Commission through his posts on social media.

Varanasi: Comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination form as an independent candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency has been rejected, a day after he had filed his nomination form after facing hurdles for days.

The Election Commission of India's website showed that his nomination was rejected. The website, however, does not cite the reasons of the rejection. Known for the mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangeela was able to file his nomination as an independent candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

Reacting to the rejection, Rangeela said he was heartbroken, but his "courage was intact". "I was told I had not taken the oath. I told them you did not let me. They said they don't know anything about it. I should have managed on my own," he said.

"It has been decided that I would not be allowed to fight from Varanasi. The heart is definitely broken, but the courage is not broken. Thanks for all your cooperation," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rangeela had thanked people and his supporters after he was allowed to file his nomination form. "Your good wishes and support gave me strength, and today, albeit late, the nomination was done. After completing all the documentation, procedures and overcoming other hurdles, we are now on the verge of becoming an option for the people of Varanasi. Just wait for two-three more days, let the symbol arrive, we will fight with full strength, with your support," Rangeela posted on X after submitting his nomination form on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rangeela had urged the Election Commission to intervene after he claimed that he was facing problems in obtaining the nomination form, as the authorities were making it difficult for him. Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of polling, on June 1.

TAGGED:

SHYAM RANGEELA NOMINATION REJECTEDLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024PM NARENDRA MODI IN VARANASIVARANASI LOK SABHA SEATSHYAM RANGEELA NOMINATION VARANASI

