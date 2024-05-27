ETV Bharat / state

Close Shave for Rahul at Bihar Rally as Portion of Dais Caves In

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Bihar when a portion of the dais set up for the rally caved in. Gandhi was at Paliganj in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Bihar when a portion of the dais set up for the rally caved in. Gandhi was at Paliganj in the state.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IANS Photo)

Paliganj (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had a close shave when a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in. Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Bharti was leading Gandhi towards his seat when he was seen struggling for balance as a portion of the make-shift stage sagged. An alert Bharti quickly held Gandhi by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHIDIASRAHUL GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.