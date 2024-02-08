Uttarakhand on Boil: 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Police Firing after Clashes over Madrasa Demolition

Clashes, Arson after 'Illegal' Madrasa Bulldozed in Uttarakhand's Haldwani; Curfew Enforced

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): One person was shot dead while three others were grievously injured after police opened fire on people protesting against the demolition of a madrasa authorities claimed was illegally built in the Haldwani area in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Police sources confirmed that one person was fatally shot while three other persons, who also received bullet injuries, were critical. The firing occurred shortly after authorities on Thursday evening imposed a curfew and shoot-at-sight orders in Banbhulpura police station area where protests erupted earlier in the day following the demolition of the 'illegal' madras during a drive carried out by Haldwani Municipal Corporation

Stones were pelted at policemen and clashes and incidents of arson took place in Banbhulpura police station area in Haldwani after authorities demolished the religious structure. Under the drive, the district administration along with the Haldwani Municipal Corporation have been razing illegal properties including religious structures on government land for the last few days.

A joint team reached the Mallik ke Bagiche under Banbhulpura police station area with a bulldozer and pulled down the madrasa. When the bulldozers were pressed into action, the locals started protesting against the government for demolishing the religious structure. Stones were pelted at the JCB machine and police personnel from rooftops. A few cops also suffered injuries. When policemen tried to stop the protesters, a clash broke out. Also, some vehicles were set on fire. With the situation escalating, police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Later, an irate mob surrounded the police station and started staging a demonstration. An additional police force was deployed in the area and senior officials of police and administration reached the spot.

Sensing the seriousness of the matter, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cancelled all his programs and called an emergency meeting at his residence in Dehradun. Top officials of the government and police including DGP Abhinav Kumar reached the CM's residence to attend the meeting. Sources said that DM Nainital imposed a curfew in Banbhulpura and other areas of Haldwani and a shoot-at-sight order was issued against rioters.

Officials said that they had sent a notice to the management of the madrasa informing them that it had been "illegally" built near the Banbhulpura police station. However, the madrasa management did not furnish any documents substantiating that the structure was illegally constructed. After which, action was taken, police said.