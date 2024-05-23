ETV Bharat / state

Child Selling Gang Busted: 3-Month-Old Baby Sold for Rs 4.5 Lakh Rescued, 4 Nabbed

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Police said that baby's parents have three children and gave away the child due to their financial condition. Teams have been set up to trace the parents, police said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have rescued a three-month-old baby and arrested four persons for trying to sell her for Rs 4.5 lakh to a childless couple in Medchal-Malkajigiri district.

The accused have been identified as Shobha Rani, Shailaja, Swapna and Sheikh Salim. Police said a case has been registered against the four at Medipalli police station and efforts are on to trace the child's parents.

Police said accused Shoba Rani allegedly ran a child selling racket at her clinic in Peerjadiguda Ramakrishna Nagar along with her associate Shailaja from Boduppal. On hearing about the illegal activity operating at the clinic, Akshara Jyoti Foundation administrators conducted a sting operation wherein they contacted the clinic posing as a childless couple eager to adopt a child.

Police said that initially, the clinic informed the couple that they don't have any means to arrange a child but after being pestered, told that they charge Rs 6 lakh for a boy and Rs 4.5 lakh for a girl. The deal was finalised between the clinic authorities and the couple after the latter paid an advance of Rs 10,000.

On Tuesday night, the couple went to the clinic with the money and took details of the baby. Next day, the baby was supposed to be handed over to the couple.

Prior to visiting the clinic on Wednesday, the couple informed police and Shobha Rani and Shailja were caught red-handed by the police. The baby has been sent to Shishu Vihar while the two were taken into custody.

It has been learnt that the baby's parents had three children and due to their financial condition they were forced to give away their child.

Another accused, Swapna of Uppal Adarshanagar, who had helped in selling the child and Sheikh Salim, of the same colony have been detained for interrogation, police said.

"The accused are changing their version on the identity of the baby's parents. Earlier they said the parents are from Chengicharla and now they are say that they hail from Vijayawada. Teams have been set up to trace the parents. Further details will emerge after investigation," SI Prabhakar Reddy said.

