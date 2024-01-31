Loading...

Chhattisgarh: Four Killed, 10 Injured in Collision between Truck and Goods Vehicle

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 10:43 PM IST

Four people were killed and ten injured when a mini goods vehicle collided with a truck in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The accident occurred near Mingachal village, 450 km from Raipur. Four of the injured were critically ill, and the injured were shifted to Bijapur district hospital.

Bijapur(Chhattisgarh): At least four people were killed and 10 others injured, four of them critically, when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred late this evening near Mingachal village on a national highway under the Naimed police station area, around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a police official said. The victims were returning to their village after attending a family function in Musalur village, he said. "Four persons were killed and ten others were injured. The condition of four of them is critical," the official said, adding that the injured persons have been shifted to Bijapur district hospital.

BijapurChhattisgarhAccident

