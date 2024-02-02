Chennai: Unknown Assailant 'Sexually Harasses' Three Minors in Thiruvanmiyur; Police Launch Probe

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Neelankarai All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for alleged sexual assault against three minor school girls under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sources said.

It is understood that the Chennai police launched a probe to trace the offender in this case.

Police officials said that three specialised squads have been established to track and nab the unidentified attacker. "The alleged attack has been under investigation by the Thiruvanmiyur police since January 23, but no formal complaint was made until this Thursday," police sources added.

As per sources, the Inspector of Police Neelankarai AWPS received the complaint from a parent reporting that three minor girls, including his daughter, aged seven and ten and twelve, had been "sexually molested" in Thiruvanmiyur on multiple days before January 30.

According to sources, the guardian alleged that the "abuser committed the crime on the terrace of an apartment in Thiruvanmiyur, and that a Class IV student had guided the minors to him."

Sources said, a case was registered under section 5 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault)-(l)(whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), section 6 (Punishment for Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the POCSO Act and section 356 (Assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the Chennai Police, a nine-year-old kid, who would accompany the young girls there under the guise of giving them chocolates was involved in the sexual assault of the minors on the terrace of the said apartment.

The nine-year-old was from the same primary school and aided the accused over the course of two years, according to a police source. They added that attacker had allegedly threatened to kill the girls and their families, and that is why the minors had kept mum about the assault.

"However recently, a fourth girl was taken to the abuser but she managed to get away and informed her parents about the incident. Since January 23, the nine-year-old youngster has been questioned by the police. However, the girls haven't appeared before the police for questioning so far. The District Child Welfare Officer has been following up", said Rajkumar Muthukrishnan, Chairman, Child Welfare Committee.

Read More: