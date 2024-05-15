ETV Bharat / state

FIR To Be Filed If Fake Videos, Photos of Char Dham Yatra Posted On Social Media: Uttarakhand Govt

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

FIR To Be Filed If Fake Videos, Photos of Char Dham Yatra Posted On Social Media: Uttarakhand Govt
People posting fake videos and photos of Char Dham Yatra will face action(ETV Bharat/ File)

At a meeting to take stock of Char Dham Yatra preparations, state chief secretary Radhu Raturi said that anyone found involved in circulating fake videos or photographs of Char Dham Yatra will face strict action. Over two lakj pilgrims have undertaken the yatra so far.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced stern action against anyone found circulating fake videos or news related to the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Radha Raturi at Uttarakhand secretariat today. A case will be registered against the institution and person posting fake video or news immediately. Raturi said that an FIR will be lodged immediately against elements who defame the yatra through fake news or videos.

The Char Dham Yatra began with the opening of the doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri on May 10 and Badrinath Dham on May 12. Till now, more than two lakh devotees have undertaken the pilgrimage.

Raturi has asked officers to keep their mobile phones operational 24 hours a day and pay heed to the travel-related complaints lodged by the pilgrims. This apart, the secretaries posted in the districts have been instructed to monitor the yatra closely.

Meanwhile, health secretary has informed that 184 doctors have been deployed on the yatra route among whom, 44 are specialists. This time, Cath lab has been set up in Srinagar Medical College.

A detailed travel-related Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued in a total of 11 languages. The health department is providing various facilities to the devotees including health check-up.

