Baharampur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Adhir Trailing To Pathan by 11,354 Votes

Kolkata: Congress candidate from Baharampur Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is trailing against TMC's Yusuf Pathan by 11,354 votes, according to mid-day poll trends on Tuesday.

The only question that dominates the elections in Baharampur is Adhir or no Adhir. Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting to register his sixth straight win from his seat.

And to put brakes on this double hat trick streak of the Congress bigwig is political greenhorn and Trinamool Congress candidate, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and BJP’s Dr Nirmal Kumar Saha, a well-known physician of the area. Popularly known as 'Robinhood,' Adhir Chowdhury has been at loggerheads over his opposition to Mamata Banerjee, who has roped in Pathan to dent his minority vote bank.

Baharampur has a sizable minority Muslim community and this is the first time Adhir is facing any candidate, who belongs to this community. The TMC is trying its polarisation luck in this seat, which has always been a distant dream for them. The BJP has been increasing its support base for some time now and is banking on the charisma and mass connection of physician Nirmal Saha. But, in the end, it all boils down to Adhir Chowdhury in this seat of Baharampur.

In the last three Lok Sabha elections—2019, 2014, and 2009—Chowdhury has consistently secured his seat with thumping margins. In the 2019 election, he triumphed over Apurba Sarkar (David) of Trinamool Congress by 80,696 votes.