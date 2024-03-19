Chandrababu Naidu Urges EC to Focus on Political Violence, Peace, Security in AP

Hyderabad (Telangana): TDP National President and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu condemned the killings of TDP activists Mulaiah in Giddalur and Imam Hussain in Nandyala. The Former Chief Minister urged the Election Commission to focus on political violence, peace and security in Andhra Pradesh.

He strongly expressed condolences after Mulaiah from Gadikota, Giddalur Constituency, and a 21-year-old youth named Imam Hussain in Chagalamarri, Allagadda constituency was murdered.

Mulaiah was brutally hacked to death with an axe, while Hussain was attacked with knives because they attended the Prajagalam meeting in Chilakaluripeta. Additionally, TDP activist Suresh's car was set on fire in Macherla.

Naidu stated that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is resorting to increased political violence during elections. He revealed that Jagan Reddy is promoting violent politics even before he leaves the chair and goes home in another 50 days.

The Former CM emphasised that the YSRCP groups, in deep depression due to the fear of defeat, are attacking TDP workers. He demanded that the police act impartially on these three incidents and take strict action against those responsible.

He assured that TDP stands by the affected families. Furthermore, the TDP Chief revealed that Prakasam District SP Parameswara Reddy, Nandyala SP Raghuveer Reddy, and Palnadu SP Ravi Shankar Reddy are acting in favor of YSRCP.

In the context of the implementation of the Code of conduct, he urged the Election Commission to ensure peace and security in the state of Andhra Pradesh.