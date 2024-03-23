Centre Empowers States and UTs to Enforce UAPA Against Banned JKNF

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The central government has authorized states and Union Territories (UTs) to utilize the powers granted by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, concerning the banned Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), which was proscribed for the next five years earlier this month.

In accordance with a recent notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), states and UTs are now empowered to apply sections 7 and 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the outlawed terrorist organization JKNF.

This notification comes shortly after the MHA officially declared JKNF as an unlawful association. The notification stated, 'In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government declared the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) as an unlawful association vide notification number S.O. 1296(E) dated March 12, 2024.'

Furthermore, it states, 'In the exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government directs that all the powers exercisable by it under section 7 and section 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the State Governments and the Union territory administrations in relation to the above said unlawful association.'

The MHA had previously banned JKNF on March 12, declaring it an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a duration of five years. The Ministry pointed out in its notification that JKNF, under the leadership of Nayeem Ahmad Khan, is engaged in 'unlawful activities prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.