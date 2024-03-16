Centre Extends Ban on Yasin Malik's JKLF; Two More Organisations Declared 'Unlawful Associations'

New Delhi: The BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir People's League, and the Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League as 'Unlawful Associations' and extended the 'Unlawful Association' designation of 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front led by separatist leader Yasin Malik faction for a further period of five years.

In a series of posts on X, the Union Home Minister wrote, “The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years. The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences”.

“The Modi government has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League as an 'Unlawful Association' for five years. The organization threatened India's integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism. The Modi government will remain unsparing to people and organizations involved in terror activities,” the union Home Minister said in another post.

“Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA has declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League—namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh—as 'Unlawful Associations',” he added.

Shah said that the said organizations were “involved in inciting terror and abetting secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir”. “The Modi government is committed to suppressing terrorism ruthlessly,” he said.

The Union Home Minister also shared the respective gazette notifications declaring the accused organisations as 'Unlawful Organisations'.