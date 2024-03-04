69 Percent Decline in Militancy-related Incidents in J-K: MHA

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday claimed that Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a remarkable 69 percent decline in militancy-related incidents over the last ten years. The data comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kashmir.

According to the MHA report, one of the most notable achievements is the 100 percent decrease in stone-pelting incidents in the Kashmir Valley, with no reported instances in 2023.

The report further revealed an 81 percent reduction in civilian deaths and a 47 percent decrease in security force casualties during the same period. The Ministry attributes these positive developments to the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It particularly emphasized the role of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism in fostering a secure and peaceful environment.

"Ensuring the security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The abrogation of Article 370 and the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism have contributed to creating a safe and peaceful environment," stated the Ministry of Home Affairs in the report.

The release of these statistics precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated visit to the Kashmir Valley on March 7. During this visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a massive rally at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, which is expected to draw a gathering of two lakh people as claimed by the Jammu and Kashmir chief of the BJP, Ravinder Raina.