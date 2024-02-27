MHA Extends Ban on Jamaat-E-Islami for Next Five Years

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

The central government on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamat-e-Islami by five years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. He also said that anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir has been extended for the next five years. This decision comes after the organisation was initially banned in 2019, with the government citing concerns over its activities that are deemed detrimental to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that the extension of the ban is in line with Prime Minister Modi's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism. Shah said, "The government, in pursuit of PM Modi’s policy, has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for five years. The organization has been found continuing its activities against the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation."

Jamaat-e-Islami was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019, due to its alleged involvement in activities that posed a threat to national security. Shah emphasized the government's commitment to taking ruthless measures against any entity or individual posing a threat to the security of the nation.

Last Updated :3 hours ago

