Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court Wednesday dismissed the petition questioning the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) by Centre. The petition questioned the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, declaring the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as "unlawful associations" with 'immediate effect' for a period of 5 years in exercise of the powers under Sec 3(1) of UAPA.

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the order on the petition filed by Nasir pasha, PFI State President through his wife, as he is presently in judicial custody.