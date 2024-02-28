MHA Bans Both Factions of Muslim Conference J-K for 5 Years

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) as unlawful associations for the next five years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the government's commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to eradicate terrorism. Shah warned of severe consequences for those engaging in unlawful actions. "By decisively targeting terrorist networks, the government has designated the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations," Shah stated.

"These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The move comes after the MHA found that these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. The MHA made the declaration through two separate notifications, banning the two outfits with immediate effect by exercising the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

As per the notification, the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

It also mentioned that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction), or MCJK-S, chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, has been indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country. The Ministry noted that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and providing logistic support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and that its leaders and members have been involved in raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organizations, for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that the outfit constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognized fundamentals of Indian democracy, and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.

"The MCJK-S and its members have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country. It is involved in promoting, aiding, and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; and promoting hatred against the established government by giving a clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir," pointed out the notification.

On Tuesday, the government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.