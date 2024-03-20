Blossoming Beauty: Spring Welcomes Tourists to Kashmir Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the gentle breeze of spring graces the Kashmir Valley, nature unveils its exquisite treasures, inviting travelers from far and wide to immerse themselves in the enchanting landscapes.

Among these natural wonders, the world famous Tulip Garden, in the foothills of the Zabarwan peak along the banks of the serene Dal Lake, is set to open its gates to tourists on March 23. Simultaneously, the historic almond orchards of Badamwari in Srinagar's Rainawari area have already begun to welcome the influx of tourists.

Nestled in the embrace of the historic Hari Parbat fort, Badamwari currently boasts almond blossoms adorning every corner with hues of white and pink. Spread across 300 kanals of land, this garden is adorned with hundreds of almond trees in full bloom, captivating tourists with their beauty and charm. Visitors, both local and international, are drawn not only to the picturesque scenery but also to capture the joyous sights in their cameras.

The almond trees are currently presenting a picturesque sight, with tourists expressing delight at witnessing such captivating views of the almond blossoms for the first time.

Accompanying the almond trees, the garden features a magnificent dome and a well, known as the 'Waaris Khan Chah', which is quite renowned. Badamwari was revitalized into a recreational spot by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in 2008. While tourists used to frequent the area before 2008, it is now through Badamwari and Tulip Garden that tourists have been thronging Kashmir from the month of March.

Tourists, both domestic and international, are showing immense interest in exploring this garden during these days of Kashmir's tour. In addition to other attractions, they do not forget to witness the unique beauty of almond blossoms.

Last year witnessed a record number of tourists exploring the beauty of Kashmir. Hence, this year, expectations are high for another successful tourist season.