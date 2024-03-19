Kashmir's Famed Almond Blossom Heralds the Arrival of Spring in Valley

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

The almond flower bloom in the almond orchards of the valley heralds the arrival of spring in Kashmir. Farmers said that the blooming was delayed due to the cold weather conditions in the valley. The almond blossom has also sparked the hope of a plentiful almond crop this year.

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmir is known worldwide for its natural beauty. From snow-capped mountains to lush green meadows, the valley is no less than a paradise for tourists and natural scenery.

The paradise is all set to roll the carpet to welcome the tourists with the season's first famed almond blossom, which heralds the arrival of spring in Kashmir. These buds bloom in early March and last for about two weeks. However, this year there was a delay in the blooming of the almond trees, according to the farmers, owing to the cold temperature in the valley.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a farmer named Imtiaz Ahmed said that due to cold weather conditions this year, the almond trees bloomed late. Another farmer named Mudassar Ahmed said that the administration has to work seriously to further promote the almond industry. He said, “Almond trees are being felled here, which is causing the industry to decline,” he said.

He further said that although farmers suffered a crop loss due to climate change last year, the farmers have to deal with the loss due to the inattention of the concerned department.

It is noteworthy that thousands of people are directly and indirectly associated with the almond industry in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and are earning their livelihood through this industry. Pulwama district is the leading producer of almonds compared to other districts and 70 percent of the karevas here produce almonds.

In Srinagar, the famed Badamwari on the foothills of the 'Kohi Maraan' also attracts thousands of visitors who enjoy the massive almond blossom at the garden every year.

