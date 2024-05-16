World Agri-Tourism Day: Expert Stresses On More Attention On Agriculture Tourism

New Delhi: Agriculture tourism is an activity in which a tourist person gets a firsthand experience of non-urban areas and feels real village life by staying at the rural locations. The experts say that agri-tourism needs more attention to be in full swing.

Notably, World Agri-Tourism Day is observed on May 16 every year. In this concept, urban tourists go to the farmer’s house and stay there. During the stay, they try to feel real village life, following which they engage in farming, tractor and bullock ridings, eat authentic foods and enjoy folk songs. The concept of agri-tourism helps to conserve and enhance the village environment.

Talking about agri-tourism business, Garish Oberoi, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India told ETV Bharat, “Agri-Tourism is a good concept but it needs more attention to be growth in India as so many other issues are related with this tourism sector. As per my knowledge, it is a little bit popular in South India. Agri-tourism is dependent on several factors like climate, farming season, proper staying and food facilities in the designated venue.”

The Central government, last year, approved Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) as a centrally sponsored scheme for comprehensive development of the selected villages. The objective of the programme is comprehensive development of these villages to improve the quality of life of people and thereby reversing outmigration. This is one of the sectors identified for development is promotion of tourism and culture by augmentation of various tourism related infrastructure, promoting community managed home stays and agro-tourism, the government said earlier.

The Ministry of Tourism, in December, launched the National Best Tourism Village competition 2024 and the National Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024 to strengthen the promotion and development of Rural Tourism in the country, the government earlier said.

Discussing on agri-tourism, Vinil Kumar, vice president, Worldwide Travel & Tourism Association told ETV Bharat, “The agri-tourism is getting popularity very slow pace as several other concerning issues which are related with this sector need to be addressed like security of tourist, proper staying facilities and infrastructure.”

Rakesh Roy, an expert, said that several persons involved in the tourism sector including me don’t say much about this concept.

This agri-tourism has the potential to create more jobs in the sector and open ample opportunities in this field.